Navi Mumbai: India made a strong start, racing to 64 for no loss against South Africa after 10 overs in the ICC Women‘s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sent in, left-hander Smriti Mandhana was batting on 27 off 35 balls with five fours, while Shafali Verma was unbeaten on 29 from 25 balls with an equal number of boundaries.

The pair brought up the fifty partnership in just 39 balls, setting the tone for a big total after a delayed start.

Also Read Persistent rain delays start of Women’s World Cup final

The match began two hours behind schedule due to a wet outfield following heavy rain, but no overs were lost, with the contest remaining a full 50-over-a-side affair.