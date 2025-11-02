2025 ICC Womens’World Cup final: India off to a flying start

The match began two hours behind schedule due to a wet outfield following heavy rain.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd November 2025 6:07 pm IST
India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Shafali Verma during the ICC Women's World Cup final between India Women and South Africa Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Navi Mumbai: India made a strong start, racing to 64 for no loss against South Africa after 10 overs in the ICC Women‘s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sent in, left-hander Smriti Mandhana was batting on 27 off 35 balls with five fours, while Shafali Verma was unbeaten on 29 from 25 balls with an equal number of boundaries.

The pair brought up the fifty partnership in just 39 balls, setting the tone for a big total after a delayed start.

The match began two hours behind schedule due to a wet outfield following heavy rain, but no overs were lost, with the contest remaining a full 50-over-a-side affair. 

