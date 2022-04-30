2072 people will go to Haj from Rajasthan

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 30th April 2022 10:39 pm IST
Saudi Arabia limits registrations for Hajj to citizens only

Jaipur: Rajasthan Haj Committee here on Saturday said that as many as 2072 people from the state will go for Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year.

The Haj Committee chairman Amin Kagzi said that 2,499 applications were received from the state for Haj pilgrimage this year. However, according to the seats allotted by the Haj Committee of India, 2072 people will go to the Haj pilgrimage, he said.

Kagzi opened the online lottery for Haj Yatra 2022 at the secretariat today.

MS Education Academy

He said that for the Haj pilgrimage, guidelines issued by the Centre and as well as the Saudi Government will have to be followed.

Also Read
Telangana: Committee finalises volunteers for Haj- 2022

It is mandatory for Hajis to get both doses of corona vaccine, he said.

Kagzi said that the lottery was not open for 19 districts because the applications received there were equal to or less than the allotted seats, therefore all those who filed applications in those districts will go to Haj.

However, the lottery was opened for the remaining 14 districts of the state, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button