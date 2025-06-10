21-year-old held for extortion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Filmnagar police recently arrested a 21-year-old BBA student, Irfan Hussain, for allegedly extorting money from a man by falsely promising to get him out of a police case.

Five days ago, the Filmnagar police held a man in a ganja related case, following which Irfan, along with one of his associates, Usman, allegedly approached the boy’s father, saying they would help him get his son released for Rs 10,000.

The father paid the amount but later realised that he had been cheated and filed a complaint with the Filmnagar police.

Following the complaint, police arrested Irfan while two of his associates, Usman and Srinivas, are still on the run. Irfan was presented before the court and sent to judicial remand.

During interrogation, it was found that Irfan had been living with Usman for the past six years in a rented apartment in Masab Tank. Usman used to deceive people by claiming to have political connections, and the duo regularly targeted vulnerable individuals with false promises and extorted money from them.