‘Gau Rakshaks’ arrested for inciting communal riot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have arrested five self-proclaimed Gau Rakshaks who attacked and robbed a driver who was carrying bulls, inciting communal violence that resulted in injuries to the driver and three police personnel on Sunday, June 8.

While the five were sent for judicial remand on Monday, June 9, eight more accused in the case were absconding.

According to Attapur police, Akula Vivek (20), Manojkumar Sharma (32), and Kandeghar Dattathreya (25), all residents of Attapur, followed a vehicle carrying a pair of bulls which were being taken from Dabirpura cattle yard, to the cattle yard of one Mohammed Moin in Bharat Nagar.

When the vehicle bearing number plate TS11UC9253 reached close to Mallaiah Tower in Attapur at around 9.30 pm, Vivek, along with two other accused wrongfully restrained the vehicle and claiming themselves to be Gau Rakshaks (cow protectors).

They immediately communicated to other accused through mobile and also through a WhatsApp group called “Kattar Hindu Sena.”

The eleven accused formed an unlawful assembly and began pelting stones, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” repeatedly.

During this assault, Ambadas (A1) struck the driver’s stomach with a stone, causing him to fall off the vehicle. The group trampled him and forcibly robbed his mobile phone, and Rs 2,000 in cash which was paid to him for transporting the bulls.

At that point, a group of people came in support of the driver, and others unlawfully assembled there. A heated argument ensued between the two groups, culminating into a violent clash, with some shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and others “Allahu Akbar”.

As the situation escalated, both the groups began pelting stones at each other, during which three police personnel sustained injuries. An additional police force which arrived, rescued the complainant and shifted him along with the two bulls to Attapur police station.

The accused who were arrested on Monday have been booked under the relevant sections for rioting, dacoity, wrongful restraint, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, promotion of enmity between two groups on the grounds of religion with a deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings, unlawful assembly, and mischief causing damage in furtherance of a common object.

The five accused arrested have been sent for judicial remand within 24 hours of the offence.

Ambabas (A1), Manish (A6), Anil (A8), Ganesh (A9), Akash (A10), Anil (A11), Thakur Vinay Singh (A3), and Chindaliya Aman Kumar (A4) were still absconding.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanthi, by the joint efforts of DCP Rajendranagar zone Ch Srinivas, DCP crimes Narasimha, ACPs GV Ramana Goud, T Srinivas, and C Shashank Reddy, Attapur SHO K Nageswara Rao, and DI K Ravi.