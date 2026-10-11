22 Indian crew members rescued off UAE coast: Dubai Consulate

All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance and support to the Indian seafarers,” the Consulate General said on X.

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Cargo ships at sea near the UAE coast, part of a rescue operation.
Representational Image.

Dubai: A total of 22 Indian crew members were rescued from crude oil tanker MT Gem No. 2, off the Ras Al Khaimah coast, after an accident, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said on Sunday, October 11.

“The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast that had 22 Indian crew members on board. All crew members have been rescued and are safe. The Consulate is in touch with UAE authorities and is extending all possible assistance and support to the Indian seafarers,” the Consulate General said on X.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) released two reports on Sunday involving a tanker.

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It had received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman. It has also received a report of an incident within the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Master of an outbound tanker reports being struck on the port side by an unknown projectile, causing a fire on board. Crew are reported safe. Damage assessment and environmental impact are unknown at the time of the report,” the UKMTO reported.

The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that a “violating” supertanker attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz via an “unauthorised” route suffered a massive explosion after hitting naval mines.

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In a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet, Sepah News, the navy said on Saturday that the vessel, carrying crude oil, with its navigation and GPS systems switched off, caught fire after the blast.

It said the route had been designated high-risk, warning that such a fate awaits any violating oil tanker seeking to “disregard” Iran’s regulations, reported Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Friday, the IRGC navy said its forces had hit a “giant” liquefied petroleum gas carrier identified as NV Sunshine as it sought to cross the strait through an “illegal” route south of the waterway.

The vessel’s engine room and propulsion system caught fire, it said.

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Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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