22 Telangana residents missing in Nepal flash floods

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is trying to trace 22 people from the state whose whereabouts remain unknown after flash floods in Nepal.

The helpline set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi has received 80-100 calls from family members and others seeking information and assistance since it was established on August 26.

After preliminary scrutiny and verification of the information received, 20 cases involving 23 people have been identified for further action and coordination. Of the 23, six are from Telangana, and 17 are Telangana-origin non-resident Indians, a release said.

A JCB carries the flood victims to a safer place after flash floods, at the Devighat in Bidur, Nuwakot, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll from the devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Abhishek Maharjan)

A man from Rangareddy district who had undertaken the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra has since been confirmed safe and contacted his family, it said.

Follow-up is continuing in respect of the remaining 22 people in coordination with the authorities concerned, the release said.

Local residents collect their belongings in the aftermath of flash floods, at the Devighat in Bidur, Nuwakot, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll from the devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Abhishek Maharjan)

Most of the missing were travelling for Mansarovar Yatra

Several of those whose whereabouts remain unknown were travelling in the Nepal-Tibet region, including those travelling to or returning from the Mansarovar Yatra. Their last known locations include areas around Rasuwa, Rasuwagadhi and Gyirong along the Nepal-Tibet border, it said.

On the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Bhavan officials are maintaining continuous coordination with the Telangana Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India and other authorities to trace the people concerned, ascertain their safety and facilitate necessary assistance.

Nepal army personnel amid a rescue and search operation after flash floods, at the Army Training Centre in Nuwakot, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll from the devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Abhishek Maharjan)

The resident commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, is monitoring the situation and reviewing follow-up action, it said.

Information received from family members, travel operators and official channels is being continuously verified, and every actionable case is being taken up on priority with the authorities concerned, it said.

Also Read Nepal floods: Telangana sets up helpline to locate residents

The state government will continue to monitor the situation closely and facilitate all necessary assistance based on verified information received from the agencies concerned, it said.

K Mahender Reddy, a city resident, told PTI Videos that his daughter Suhasini left Hyderabad on August 23 and reached Kathmandu via Delhi.

There has been no contact with her since Tuesday, he said, urging the Centre and state government to help trace her.

People gather on the roof of a precarious house after flash floods, at the Devighat in Bidur, Nuwakot, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The death toll from the devastating flash floods surged to 359 on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Abhishek Maharjan)

He said Suhasini had met a friend from Australia in Kathmandu during her visit.

A massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and damaging a dozen hydropower projects as it surged downstream across several districts.