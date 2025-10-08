22-year-old falls into open pothole in Sircilla; dies after four days

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died after falling into a pothole near Mamidipalli in Sircilla district on Tuesday, October 7.

The victim, identified as Allepu Harish, was a native of Karimnagar district.

On October 3, Harish was on his way to visit his relatives in Mamidipalli when his bike accidentally fell into the open pothole, causing severe injuries.

Harish was rushed to the Vemulawada area hospital and later shifted to Siddipet, where he succumbed during treatment.

Local farmers had earlier laid pipelines across the road to draw water from nearby sources. Although the pits were filled with soil, they eventually reopened due to recent rainfall.

The Vemulawada police have registered a case and launched an investigation.