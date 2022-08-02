24 Central Vista project labourers injured in bus accident

New Delhi: Twenty-four labourers got injured Tuesday after a private bus carrying them to the Central Vista project site collided with a DTC bus in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, police said.

They said four more people, including the driver of the private bus and three passengers of the cluster bus — were also injured.

Police said they received information about the accident at 9 am.

Upon reaching the spot, police said they found that the bus carrying the labourers to the new Parliament building construction site had rammed into the DTC bus from behind at the main traffic light at Patel Nagar.

They said the impact left a total of 28 people injured including the driver of the private bus, the 44-year-old Jagmohan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they were initially taken to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital in Patel Nagar where the three injured DTC bus passengers were given first aid and allowed to go.

The labourers and their driver were later shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for further treatment, they said, adding Jagmohan was still unconscious.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the reason behind the accident and that and legal action is being taken.