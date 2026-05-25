24-hour drinking water supply to every household in Hyderabad, promises KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that every household in Hyderabad would get 24-hour safe drinking water supply if the party returns to power.

Speaking at a party meeting in Kukatpally, he said the BRS government had earlier solved electricity problems in Telangana by providing uninterrupted 24-hour power supply across the state. He said the party would now focus on supplying safe drinking water round the clock to Hyderabad residents.

KTR highlights BRS rule in Telangana

Recalling the situation before Telangana state formation, he said people faced serious problems related to electricity and drinking water during the Congress rule in the united Andhra Pradesh.

According to him, protests over power cuts and water shortages were common at that time. He said the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao later introduced uninterrupted electricity supply and implemented Mission Bhagiratha to provide piped drinking water to households.

KTR said the same commitment shown by KCR in improving power supply would now be used to provide continuous drinking water supply in Hyderabad.

He criticises Congress government

The BRS leader also criticised the Congress government and accused it of failing to fulfil promises made during the Assembly elections. He alleged that promises related to pensions and financial assistance for women were not implemented.

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KTR claimed that the Congress government had not spent any additional funds for Hyderabad’s development in the last two-and-a-half years.

He also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of inaugurating projects built during the previous BRS government and taking credit for them.

According to KTR, several flyovers, hospitals and infrastructure projects being opened now were constructed during the BRS rule.

Digital membership drive

KTR announced that the upcoming BRS membership drive would be conducted fully in digital mode. He said the registration process and committee formation would continue for nearly 50 to 60 days.

He also said special training sessions would be organised for party workers as part of the membership campaign.

During the meeting, KTR spoke about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged party workers to remain alert regarding alleged fake and duplicate votes.