24 Indie puppies find their forever home at JVR Park adoption drive

Hyderabad: The puppy adoption drive held at Jalagam Vengalrao Park in Banjara Hills under the aegis of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, August 17, proved a success with 24 Indie puppies finding their forever homes.

A total of 39 puppies were showcased under the banner of ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop,’ winning hearts and promoting compassion for canine love.

The adoption drive sought to encourage citizens to adopt healthy, vaccinated, and dewormed Indie puppies. The only prerequisite for adoption was love and a secure home for these friendly playmates.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi inaugurated the event.

The Commissioner lauded the noble hearts who stepped forward to welcome these pups into their homes, fostering bonds of love and loyalty.