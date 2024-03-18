25 more Palestinians held in West Bank by Israeli forces, 7,655 since Oct 7

The Israeli Occupation Forces arrested at least 25 more Palestinians across the occupied West Bank between Sunday evening, March 17, until Monday morning, March 18. This brings the total number of arrests to 7,655 since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

In a joint statement, on Friday, February 2, the Commission for Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the arrests were made in the towns of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron, Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Jerusalem.

It added that the arrests including a journalist, and a freed prisoner named Abu Ajamiya Rawda, who was released in the exchange deals.

During Israeli arrest campaigns, forces brutally assaulted and interrogated numerous Palestinians, causing significant damage to their homes and properties.

The Israeli forces conduct daily raids on West Bank villages and towns, resulting in confrontations, arrests, and the use of gas bombs against Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the army has escalated raids and arrests in the West Bank, resulting in confrontations with Palestinians that left 435 dead and about 4,700 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The occupation’s crimes against civilians in Gaza Strip have escalated since October 7, with the toll rising to 31,645 people and 73,676 injured.