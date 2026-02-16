25 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara receive bomb threat emails

Nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th February 2026 2:12 pm IST
Hoax bomb threats target TN secretariat, DGP office
Representative Image

Ahmedabad: More than 25 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts received bomb threat emails on Monday, February 16, following which the campuses were evacuated and search operations were undertaken, officials said.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

More than 15 schools in Ahmedabad and 11 in Vadodara received bomb threat emails, the officials said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, police officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th February 2026 2:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button