25 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara receive bomb threat emails

Ahmedabad: More than 25 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts received bomb threat emails on Monday, February 16, following which the campuses were evacuated and search operations were undertaken, officials said.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

More than 15 schools in Ahmedabad and 11 in Vadodara received bomb threat emails, the officials said.

After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, police officials said.