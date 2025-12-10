25-year-old murdered in Hyderabad over alleged relationship

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was murdered on Tuesday night by some persons at Kamatipura in the city.

Arvind, aged about 25 years, worked at a shop in the city.

On Tuesday, around 11.30 pm, some persons cornered Arvind at Devibagh under Kamatipura police station limits and stabbed him to death.

The relatives of Arvind told media persons that a woman was maintaining a relationship with him. “The woman is married and has three children. Her family was harassing Arvind,” a relative of Arvind told media persons.

The police suspect Arvind was maintaining an illegal relationship with the woman and it could have led to the murder.

A case has been booked.