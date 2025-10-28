25-yr-old woman dies by suicide in flat after party in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, an IndiGo cabin crew member, died by suicide in a flat after a night party in Hyderabad.

Although the incident took place in Rajendranagar on October 24, it came to light now.

Woman hangs after party in Hyderabad flat

At the time of the incident, the woman, who has been identified as Janvi Gupta, was along with two colleagues and another friend.

As per the initial investigation, one of the woman’s friends who works as a captain with IndiGo was present in the flat.

According to the details, the group partied at the flat in Hyderabad and later, the woman went to her room.

Later, she was found hanging.

No suicide note

Although, after the incident, she was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

As per her mother, Sonika Gupta, the woman, who was originally from Jammu, was an employee with IndiGo for the past few years and was residing in a flat in Hyderabad along with a flatmate.

It was also revealed that the woman was battling with depression for the past few months.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Rajendranagar police registered a case and started an investigation.