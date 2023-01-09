25th Arabian Gulf Cup is Iraq’s reentry into intl politics

The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup to be held in Iraq has signified a cultural shift in an otherwise conflict ridden, sanctions suffering country.

Despite its rich history, access to Iraq began to decline starting in the late 1980s.

The inability to obtain visas, unless it was for religious tourism, has always been a hurdle. 2019 saw a loosening of restrictions for those with Western passports, and a massive influx of international bloggers were able to travel to Iraq thanks to a visa-on-arrival programme. Up until the current Arabian Gulf Cup, locals and inhabitants of Arab nations still faced difficulties.

Popular Jordanian travel speaking to Gulf News said, YouTuber Lorns Amean said, “It was vital for me to be here and support Iraq because of the years of hardship it’s been through. I have travelled the world, and I have never seen hospitality like what the Iraqis have shown us.”

For some people however, the security situation has been a top priority. One Iraqi resident of Qatar, who wished to remain nameless, told Gulf News that her parents were afraid to allow her to travel to Basra for the tournament because of this very factor.

Due to the stability of the country, which has drawn tourists from all around the Gulf, the Arabian Gulf Cup symbolises Iraq’s re-entry onto the international stage.