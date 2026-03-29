27-yr-old Telangana woman in depression after husband’s death dies by suicide

She ended her life after killing her two children at her house.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 10:01 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman who was in depression after her husband died in a road accident in January died by suicide in Telangana.

She ended her life after killing her two children at her house in Julkal village of Kandi mandal on Saturday, March 28.

The woman has been identified as Mamatha and her children as Manikanta (5) and Pralaya (4). According to Indrakaran police, Mamatha had been under severe stress after the death of her husband Pentaiah, who died in a road accident in January this year.

Subhan Haleem

Since the incident, she was said to be in depression and was struggling to cope with life. Police said she allegedly poisoned her children at home.

After making sure that both children had died, she allegedly hanged herself inside the house.

Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2026 10:01 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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