28% dip in construction, real estate in Karnataka post-Congress win: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on November 24, Friday shared his vision for the city of Hyderabad and discussed the BRS’ ‘plan of action’ for the city if it’s reelected to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

While addressing the ‘Real Estate Summit’ held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), along with sharing future plans for the city, he also took time to slam the Congress and its performance in Karnataka.

He claimed that there was a 28% dip in the construction and real estate industry after Congress came to power in Karnataka.

He stated that there is a need for a “stable government and an able leadership” and “that can only keep the progress going.”

“If you want to enjoy your holidays and the boom of the industry, don’t give us a holiday. Encourage a government which is working for the welfare of all,” KTR said.

KTR mentions CBN, YSR

Speaking further, KTR said that the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had three prominent chief ministers in recent times- N Chandra Babu Naidu, Y S Rajashekar Reddy, and K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“While Chandrababu Naidu’s government from 1999 – 2004 was pro IT and Hyderabad, YS Rajashekar Reddy’s government from 2004 – 2009 was pro rural, agriculture, poor. But, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since 2004 has delivered a balance as the BRS government is pro-urban – pro-rural, pro-agriculture – pro-business, and pro-poor – pro-progressive. This is a unique balance,” he remarked.

He said that the Telangana model is a “holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced” model.

Attacking the opposition Congress and the BJP, he stated that they “are not able to attack BRS politically as the basic issues of the people have been well addressed.”

Plans for Hyderabad

Talking about sustainability, KTR stated that the use of renewable energy and sustainable energy will be encouraged in the transportation and construction industry.

“I want to see Hyderabad having proper earmarked by-cycle lanes,” he said.

He also talked about the use of electric vehicles as shuttles which will increase metro ridership “as a free service which will increase the adoption rate.” He also stated that the focus will also be on creating more green spaces and reforestation in Hyderabad.

KTR also said that the govt will work for the electrification of vehicles to reduce emissions which will also reduce the operating cost.

“Hyderabad should become a poster city for the rest of the world in safety,” KTR added.

He said that the city had many CCTV cameras and wings like SHE teams for the safety of women. .

During the session, KTR also shared his dream to achieve a 24/7 water supply in Hyderabad.

RRT, Hyderabad Metro

He further stated that the Hyderabad metro will be increased to 415 km in the next ten years. “For a city to emerge as a global city, a robust public transport system should come into place,” he said. He also assured to completion of a 250 km metro line in the next five years.

KTR talks about reaching Hyderabad from any region in Telangana in one hour. He stated that Rapid Rail transit would be developed to reach any nook and corner of the state. “This way employees can work in any town or Hyderabad and commute easily. RRT will be a game changer for Telangana,” he said, adding that the idea will help in “decentralization and reduce the load on Hyderabad.”

Highlighting that Hyderabad has the scope for hosting a line of international events, KTR said that the city will be transformed into a “MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) capital of the world.”

KTR also talked about developing satellite townships, an Urban Flood Management System, a World-class IMAGE city, boosting tourism, strengthening sporting infrastructure, and developing Hyderabad to host the Olympics.