KTR travels in Hyderabad metro, interacts with commuters

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Friday, November 24, took to the city metro and travelled between Raidurgam and Begumpet after taking part in a BRS poll event held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

During the journey, he interacted with commuters including senior citizens and students, and took selfies with enthusiastic individuals.

According to the BRS party, KTR discussed the importance of voting in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and urged them to participate in the process.

Some glimpses from BRS Working President, Minister @KTRBRS's travel in the Hyderabad Metro Rail.#HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/BtHmjaa1Ww — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 24, 2023

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is on December 3.