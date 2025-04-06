284 commuters held for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As the drive against drunk driving continues, Cyberabad traffic police arrested 284 individuals on Saturday, April 5. Of them, 248 were bikers, nine drove three-wheelers, and 27 were four-wheeler drivers.

Among the offenders, 21 were found with dangerously high blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml, while 12 exceeded 500 mg/100 ml.

Miyapur recorded the highest number of cases at 53, followed by Jeedimetla with 23 and Medchal with 22 cases.

All violators will be produced before the court on Monday, April 7.

On March 29, Cyberabad traffic police arrested 222 offenders and seized 163 two-wheelers, 9 three-wheelers, 48 four-wheelers, and 2 heavy vehicles.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

The Cyberabad traffic police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour, all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.