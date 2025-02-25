29 minority communities getting BC quota in BJP ruled states: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, February 24 said that 29 Muslim communities are getting reservations under Backward Classes in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

He stated that Muslim communities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are being included in the backward classes. Reddy’s remark comes as a counter to the BJP’s objection over Muslims being included in the caste survey in Telangana.

“In 1979, the Mandal Commission had included 29 backward Muslim castes in the BC category. As a result, the community was getting reservations as MBCs and BCs in various states,” said the chief minister in response to Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar who criticised the Telangana government for including Muslims in the caste survey adding that it is not acceptable.

Addressing a meeting in Karinagar, Reddy said that during the Telangana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at the helm of affairs in Gujarat for 25 years, had said that he had included 70 Muslim castes in the BC category in Gujarat.

Revanth also alleged that Kumar and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy are spreading misinformation regarding the caste survey in Telangana.

The chief minister alleged that the centre was impeding the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and the Regional Ring Road by not giving clearances.