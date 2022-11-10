29-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Ramallah: The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added in a statement that 29-year-old Rafat Al-Eissa died of the severe injuries he had from Israeli soldiers, without elaborating further details.

Meanwhile, Palestinian eyewitnesses and security sources said Israeli soldiers opened fire at Al-Eissa who was standing near the separation wall Israel had built west of Jenin, Xinhua news agency reported.

الشهيد هو رأفت علي عبد الله عيسي (29 عاما) من قرية صانور أصيب بجروح في قدميه بعدة رصاصات إثر إطلاق جنود الاحتلال الرصاص عليه pic.twitter.com/bEKeUGdcWj — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) November 9, 2022

The sources said the Israeli soldiers arrested the young man, took him to a nearby military post, before handing him to a Palestinian ambulance which took him to Al-Razzi hospital in the city, where he succumbed to his wounds.

There has been no immediate Israeli authorities’ comment on the incident.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said in a statement that a 15-year-old Palestinian named Mahdi Hashash was killed after he was seriously injured by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus.

حـركــة حــمـــــــاس: "ننعى الشهيد رأفت علي عبد الله عيسة من #جنين، ونؤكد على أن جرائم القتل الصهيونية المتواصلة لن توهن عَزم شعبنا على مواصلة الصمود في أرضه، ولن تزيده إلا تمسّكاً بخيار المـقـــــــاومــة والدفاع عن نفسه وحقوقه ومقدساته". pic.twitter.com/Tt8wi6oTtf — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 9, 2022

