Israel repudiates agreement to release Palestinian prisoner Adal Mousa

Israeli authorities issued a new administrative detention order against Adal Mousa for a new period of three months, knowing that he was due to be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th November 2022 9:17 pm IST
Israel repudiates agreement to release Palestinian prisoner Adal Mousa on release date
Palestinian prisoner Adal Mousa (Photo: Twitter)

The Israeli authorities on Sunday repudiated the agreement they had announced regarding the release of Palestinian administrative prisoner Adal Mousa after a 37-day hunger strike, Wafaa News Agency reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner Club said that the Israeli authorities issued a new administrative detention order against Adal Mousa for a new period of three months, knowing that he was due to be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

34-year-old, Adal Mousa, suspended his hunger strike, after an agreement was reached on September 12 with the Israeli authorities to end his detention.

Also Read
Palestinian prisoner suffering from cancer loses ability to eat

Adal Mousa, started the hunger strike one day after the Israeli soldiers arrested Adal Mousa and his brother Ahmad on August  7, 2022.

Adal, is married and a father of two children. He was imprisoned by Israel for seven years, including five years of continued imprisonment.

Administrative detention is a controversial measure that allows the Jewish state to imprison people without charge for a renewable period of six months.

Amnesty International and several human rights organizations stated that Israel’s use of administrative detention is an inhumane act committed against the Palestinians to perpetuate the apartheid regime, stressing that it is a crime against humanity.

Also Read
Israel continues to isolate Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra

Moreover, Israeli authorities issued more than 1,500 administrative detention orders in 2021, according to a joint annual report of Palestinian prisoners’ rights groups, compared to just over 1,100 in 2020.

According to the Prisoners’ Club, about 800 Palestinians are administrative detainees out of about 4,650 prisoners in the occupation’s prisons.

Palestinians demonstrate for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison. Photo: Twitter

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button