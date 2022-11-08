Israel repudiates agreement to release Palestinian prisoner Adal Mousa

The Israeli authorities on Sunday repudiated the agreement they had announced regarding the release of Palestinian administrative prisoner Adal Mousa after a 37-day hunger strike, Wafaa News Agency reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner Club said that the Israeli authorities issued a new administrative detention order against Adal Mousa for a new period of three months, knowing that he was due to be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Israeli occupation authorities renewed the administrative detention of a Palestinian detainee, Adal Mousa, yesterday, which was the very day he was due to be released. pic.twitter.com/IWVr5MCGtI — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) November 7, 2022

34-year-old, Adal Mousa, suspended his hunger strike, after an agreement was reached on September 12 with the Israeli authorities to end his detention.

Adal Mousa, started the hunger strike one day after the Israeli soldiers arrested Adal Mousa and his brother Ahmad on August 7, 2022.

Adal, is married and a father of two children. He was imprisoned by Israel for seven years, including five years of continued imprisonment.

Two Palestinian brothers and administrative detainees Ahmed and Adal Mousa continue their open huger strike in protest against their detention without charge or trial. #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/r7slXn5HFd — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) September 4, 2022

Administrative detention is a controversial measure that allows the Jewish state to imprison people without charge for a renewable period of six months.

Amnesty International and several human rights organizations stated that Israel’s use of administrative detention is an inhumane act committed against the Palestinians to perpetuate the apartheid regime, stressing that it is a crime against humanity.

Moreover, Israeli authorities issued more than 1,500 administrative detention orders in 2021, according to a joint annual report of Palestinian prisoners’ rights groups, compared to just over 1,100 in 2020.

According to the Prisoners’ Club, about 800 Palestinians are administrative detainees out of about 4,650 prisoners in the occupation’s prisons.