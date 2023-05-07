290 Palestinian homes demolished by Israel during Q1 of 2023

The Israeli occupation authorities demolished 290 Palestinian homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the first quarter of 2023.

This came in a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As a result, 413 people—including 194 children—have been forced to flee their homes, while more than 11,000 others have had difficulties with their access to services or their ability to support themselves.

The number of structures targeted in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 46 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, which already saw the highest number of demolitions recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 2016.

The incident that led to the demolition of most of the buildings took place on February 27 in the town of Livjem in Nablus, when 15 buildings were demolished under the pretext of not having the necessary permits.

It is reported that, the incident that affected the largest number of people occurred on January 23, when the Israeli authorities shut down a water well under construction in Habla (Qalqilya) in Area B, without prior notification.

As a result, a total of 8,000 Palestinians from 1,300 families in three nearby villages were affected.