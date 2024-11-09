2900 crore net worth: Who is the richest star of Singham Again?

Mumbai: The Singham franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a blockbuster success in Bollywood, known for intense action, punchy dialogues, and unforgettable characters. Starring Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, this series has grown immensely popular since its 2011 debut, inspiring spin-offs like Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Fans eagerly await each release, knowing the franchise will deliver high-stakes drama and entertainment.

Diwali 2024: Singham Again Steals the Spotlight

Diwali 2024 saw the release of Singham Again alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite the clash, Singham Again stormed the box office, earning Rs. 186.20 crore within days. With a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff, it was one of the year’s most anticipated films.

A Cast of Bollywood’s Biggest Stars

Ajay Devgn led the cast with a Rs. 35 crore paycheck, while Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh earned Rs 20 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively. The surprise star was Salman Khan, who made a cameo as Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. Salman, with an impressive net worth of Rs 2,900 crore, is the richest cast member in Singham Again.

What’s Next for Singham?

Salman Khan’s cameo hints at a potential spin-off, Mission Chulbul Singham, expanding Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Each film adds new energy to this world of Bollywood’s toughest cops, leaving fans excited for what’s to come.