2BHK scheme: Promise of 10 percent quota to Muslims forgotten

Hyderabad: Soon after the formation of Telangana state, Sudhir Commission was formed to assess the social, economic, and educational backwardness of Muslims. After a detailed review, the Commission submitted a comprehensive report to the government on August 12, 2016, and made various recommendations.

The report stated that 43 percent of the Muslim population in the state lives in rented houses. It was recommended to the government to seriously consider it, on which the government had promised to set a 10 percent quota for Muslims in allotment of double-bedroom houses. However, Muslims felt that they are being discriminated in the distribution of houses in the state.

Minister of Housing V Prashant Reddy and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hold a video conference last week with the District Collectors to review the progress of construction of double-bedroom houses across the state. A statement was released after the review which states that the government has sanctioned 2,91,057 lakh double-bedroom houses in the state. In which 1,29,528 lakh houses have been constructed. Another 58,350 double-bedroom houses are in the final stages of construction. The remaining 40,651 double-bedroom houses are in various stages of construction. An estimate of Rs 19,32,832 crore was prepared for double-bedroom houses.

The District Collectors have been instructed to transparently select eligible and deserving people for the distribution of double-bedroom houses by January 15, 2023. In some districts and assembly constituencies, double-bedroom houses were also distributed among beneficiaries. But as per the promise, the 10% quota was not implemented due to which the poor Muslims suffered a lot.

About 300,000 double-bedroom houses are being constructed by the government in Telangana, in which Muslims should get about 30,000 houses according to the 10% quota. However, only about 1000 Muslims have been made owners of 2BHK till now. The government should answer this. A special arrangement should be made to oversee the injustice that has been done in the distribution of double-bedroom houses to Muslims.