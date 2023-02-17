2K Ukraine-returned students get medical seats in Uzbekistan

Shadmanov advised the Indian students and their parents to not fall for middlemen offering seats while praising the courage of students affected by the war in Ukraine.

2K Ukraine-returned students get medical seats in Uzbekistan
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: 2,000 Indian students who were forced to return from Ukraine last year, amid a war with Russia, were felicitated by the health ministry of Uzbekistan after being placed in different medical universities in the country for completing their MBBS.

The Bukhara Medical University admitted 1,000 Indian students while the Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) absorbed 500 students and the remaining 500 students were provided admissions across other health institutions in Uzbekistan, said TMA rector and former health minister, Prof. Alisher Kayumovich Shadmanov in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“Middlemen are cheating students. To avoid this, TMA with its strategic partner NEO Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology Ltd opened their South Asian regional head office in Himayatnagar,” added Shadmanov.

The TMA delegation along with the NEO group later met Telangana health minister T Harish Rao who enquired about the students and requested the delegation to allot scholarships to talented students.

the TMA in collaboration with the city-based Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology launched the South Asian regional head office at Himayatnagar to engage with aspiring students from India and provide guidance to students in getting direct MBBS admissions in Uzbekistan.

