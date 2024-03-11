2nd complaint lodged against ‘fake’ news on Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The Congress here has lodged another complaint against the website News Tap for publishing ‘fake news’ on Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. The article in question was about an alleged meeting between Revanth and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The claim was that both sides had agreed to help each other, in spite of the TDP having an alliance with BJP.

The complaint was lodged by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president K Kumar Rao with the Saifabad police station. Kumar stated that the news article was published with the intention to get some benefit out of it in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

A few days prior TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud had also lodged a complaint with the city police on the same issue. Both of them in their complaint stated that Revanth Reddy had left the Begumpet airport before by the time Chandrababu Naidu was around. The meeting supposedly took place last week between the Congress chief and the ex-Andhra chief minister.

It may be noted that Revanth Reddy’s association with Naidu is not new, as he was earlier the working president for the TDP in Telangana, until he joined the Congress in 2018. In his complaint, Mahesh Kumar Goud maintained that the news paper Namasthe Telangana, which also published the same news, was intentionally “propagating false news” to reportedly misguide the voters of Telangana and to defame Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC working president sought action against the printer D Damodar Rao, and T Krishna Murthy, editor of Namasthe Telangana. His complaint was filed at the Begumpet police station. While Telangana’s Assembly election was held last year, Andhra will also hold its state election along with the Lok Sabha polls which will be held between April-May this year. The Congress defeated the BRS last year by winning 64 out of 119 seats.

The TDP, which lost the state election to the ruling YSR Congress Party, has finally managed to cobble up an alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh, where the Congress is currently almost non-existent or powerless.