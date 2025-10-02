India is blessed with landscapes that change their colors with the seasons. While summer brings bright greens and winter wraps the mountains in white, autumn paints the valleys in warm shades of gold, orange, and rust.

For Hyderabadis looking for a dreamy holiday, autumn is the perfect time to explore places where nature feels like a painting. Siasat.com brings you the most stunning destinations you can travel to and witness the magic of Autumn.

Best spots to visit in Autumn season in India 2025

1. Srinagar, Kashmir – Golden Chinar Leaves on Dal Lake

Srinagar is at its most romantic during autumn. The famous Chinar trees turn fiery red and golden, their leaves reflecting in the calm waters of Dal Lake. The Mughal gardens, like Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, glow with autumn light, while a shikara ride across the lake feels like floating through a postcard. The best time to visit is from October to November, when the valley wears its brightest autumn colors.

Travel from Hyderabad to Srinagar

Flight: One-stop via Delhi, 6–7 hours

Airfare: Rs. 6,000–10,000 (one way)

Stay: Budget hotels from Rs. 2,000; houseboats/boutique hotels up to Rs. 8,000

2. Sissu, Himachal Pradesh – A Quiet Autumn Village

Tucked away in Lahaul Valley, near Manali, Sissu is a hidden gem. In autumn, the apple orchards turn red, the surrounding hills turn golden, and waterfalls gush with fresh energy. The views of snow-dusted peaks against the autumn colors are breathtaking. You can also visit the Sissu Lake, which mirrors the mountains beautifully. The season to visit is late September to mid-October before heavy snow starts.

Travel from Hyderabad to Sisu (Himachal Pradesh)

Flight: To Chandigarh or Kullu (via Delhi), then 6–8 hours drive

Airfare: Rs. 7,000–12,000 (one way)

Stay: Homestays/boutique hotels from Rs. 1,500–4,000 per night

3. Kargil, Ladakh – Golden Valleys of Peace

Kargil, often known for its history, is also a land of raw natural beauty. In autumn, the Suru Valley turns golden as poplar and apricot trees change color. The rugged mountains mixed with bright autumn leaves make it magical. Visit the Kargil War Memorial, wander through the villages, or take a drive towards Zanskar Valley for mesmerizing views. The best time to visit is September to early October, before the roads close due to snow.

Travel from Hyderabad to Kargil (Ladakh)

Flight: To Leh (via Delhi), 6–7 hours total; then 4–5 hours drive by road

Airfare: Rs. 7,000–11,000 (one way)

Stay: Hotels from Rs. 2,000–5,000 per night

Tips for Hyderabadis Planning an Autumn Trip

Book flights and stay in advance, as autumn is popular for tourists.

Carry warm clothing, as nights get chilly even if days are sunny.

Keep buffer days in your plan, especially for Ladakh and Himachal, as weather may delay travel.

Try local food – Kashmiri wazwan in Srinagar, Himachali siddu in Sisu, and apricot dishes in Kargil.

Autumn in India is short but magical. For Hyderabadis who want to step away from city life, these destinations promise unforgettable sights golden leaves, crisp mountain air, and landscapes that feel like a dream.