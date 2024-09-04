3 booked over ‘anti-national’ slogans in UP’s Budaun

Representative Image

Budaun: Police here detained three people based on a video on social media which allegedly showed them raising “anti-national” slogans, an officer said on Wednesday.

The three, still unidentified, were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 197(1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) at Faizganj Behta Police Station, the officer said.

The video also showed some people carrying weapons in their hands, though it is not yet known whether the weapons were real, the officer said.

