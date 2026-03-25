3 brothers held for adulterated ginger-garlic paste supply in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three brothers who ran a food business under the name “Deccan Traders” were arrested Wednesday, March 25, for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger and garlic paste laced with industrial chemicals under grossly unhygienic conditions, the police said.

The accused, Sohail Charaniya, 38, Raheem Charaniya, 36, and Amit Charaniya, 35, residents of Silver Jubilee Society, Secunderabad, were nabbed during a surprise joint inspection by the Commissioner’s Task Force, Jubilee Hills Zone, and the Food Adulteration Team at two godowns operated by the trio in the MM Pahadi area of Rajendernagar.

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Investigators found that the accused were mixing chemicals including Santic acid, acetic acid, synthetic food colour and garlic peeled husk into the paste, which was then stored in open plastic tubs left exposed to dust, flies and other contaminants, rendering it unfit for human consumption, the police said.

The adulterated product was being supplied to wholesale general kirana stores and food catering services across Hyderabad.

Around 70 quintals of ginger and garlic paste, one box of synthetic food colour packets, one 40-litre tin of Santic acid and one box of Aditya Birla chemicals, together valued at Rs 3.5 lakh, were seized from the premises.The three accused along with the seized material were handed over to Attapur Police Station for further action.