3-day ‘Paigham-e-Insaniyat’ program in Bhopal from Oct 24 to 26

Bhopal: To promote humanity, brotherhood and social unity, a three-day National Socio-Cultural Exhibition 2025 and the “Paigham-e-Insaniyat” programme are being jointly organized by MPMMA and MP Career Vision Academy at the Central Library grounds in Bhopal from October 24th to 26th this year.

This was announced by Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi at a joint Press Conference here. Others who attended the press conference included well known Motivational Speaker Amir Mahboob, President awarded Usha Khare, the retired Principal, Mohammad Afaq and Salim Khan.

The Special features for all three days of the events include:

Career counseling (for Education and Employment);

Medical assistance;

Legal assistance;

Blood donation;

Family counseling &

Motivational lectures

The program will begin at 3:00 pm each day, with students from schools, colleges and madrasas participating in the various competitions. The event will include social activities such as quiz competitions, cultural programs, counseling sessions and mass marriages. The registration deadline is October 10, 2025

At the closing ceremony, respected religious leaders from all religions will present their views on national unity, Ganga-Jamuni culture and Brotherhood.

The three-day schedule of the events is as follows:-

Day 1 – October 24th, 2025 (Friday)

A mass wedding ceremony will be held in the Sunnah manner without dowry.

Interested parents should contact: 7509828212/8770389093

A Nikah Quiz Competition and

A demonstration of the art of recitation of the Qur’an (Qur’anic Qir’at competition)

Note: Winners of these events will receive overall a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and a certificate each.

Day 2 – October 25th, 2025 (Saturday)

National Heroes – Kids Fancy Dress Show; • Junior and Senior General Knowledge Quiz Championship; • Discussion Forum on the topic “India: Vision & Mission” & • Inspirational Speeches, Career Counselling and Personality Development Sessions

Note: Total prize money is Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate. For registration, contact: 9225234034/9826017854

Day 3 – October 26th, 2025 (Sunday)

Junior Islamic Quiz Competition; • Special Address for Women (Khawatin Ka Bayan); • Seerat Competition (Based on the Biography of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Note: Winners will receive overall prizes worth Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate each.