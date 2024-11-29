3-day super sale in Dubai begins: Up to 90 pc discount

Dubai: The much-anticipated three-day super sale across malls and shopping centres in Dubai began on Friday, November 29.

The sale, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), offers residents and visitors 90 percent discounts at more than 3,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands across the city.

The sale will offer significant discounts on a wide range of products, including fashion, beauty, electronics, and home goods.

The sale will be held in various retail hubs and shopping malls in Dubai, including popular destinations like

Mall of the Emirates

City Walk

Dubai Festival City Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall

Mercato

The Beach JBR

Nakheel Mall

The Outlet Village

Al Khawaneej Walk

With the UAE commemorating 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, alongside the sale, the occasion will also have a festive vibe, with numerous activations, entertainment, and events scheduled throughout participating malls to improve the shopping experience.