Eid Al Etihad: Dubai announces free parking, metro hours

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority in Dubai on Friday, November 29, announced free public parking and extension of Dubai Metro’s operating hours for UAE’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

All public parking will be free of charge from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3, except for multi-storey parking, the authority said.

Dubai Metro operations will be extended by one hour on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with the following working hours announced by RTA.

Saturday, November 30: 5 am – 1 am (next day)

Sunday, December 1:08 am – 1 am (next day)

Monday, December 2:05 am – 1 am (next day)

Tuesday, December 3:05 am – 12 am (midnight)

Employees in the public and private sectors are granted paid holidays for December 2 and 3, while private schools, nurseries, and universities will be closed on the same dates.

Eid Al Etihad is held every year on December 2 to commemorate the foundation of the UAE in 1971.