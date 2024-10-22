3 day training course for Telangana prison dept kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A three-day training course was launched for Telangana state prisons department officials to equip prison personnel with essential insights into the new criminal laws, on Tuesday, October 22 with significant changes to India’s criminal justice system.

The event kicked off with the lighting of the lamp at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in the city and is scheduled to conclude on October 24.

The program, which includes participants from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, aims to train police personnel with skills for effective management of state prisons and correctional institutions.

Also Read Hyderabad coaching institute booked for cheating 400 students

The training aims to update prison personnel on new criminal laws, specifically the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, 2023 (replacing the Indian Penal Code, 1860), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita, 2023 (replacing the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (replacing the Indian Evidence Act, 1872).

Director general of prisons and correctional services, Telangana, Dr Soumya Mishra, addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of understanding these laws for effective prison management.

Senior officials and faculty from the judiciary department and Osmania University also participated in the program.