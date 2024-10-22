Hyderabad coaching institute booked for cheating 400 students

Hyderabad: A coaching institute has been booked for cheating around 400 students on the pretext of offering training for medical courses.

On Monday, October 21, the Punjagutta police booked Akash and Prasad, the director and principal of Amrita Institute of Management & Medical Sciences (AIMMS) in Ameerpet for collecting large amount of money from students and assuring them of completing the training.

Students were admitted to bachelor’s degree courses and on completion of the course were handed over certificates issued by a university in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read Man dies after jumping from Hyderabad hotel to escape dog

The students realised they were duped after approaching various hospitals for jobs. They were informed that the certificates were not valid in Telangana.

Following a protest by students over the issue, a case was registered against the institute.