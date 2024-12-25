Nainital: Three people died and 24 got injured when a roadways bus fell into a deep gorge in Bhimtal’s Saldi area on Wednesday, December 25.

The Uttarakhand roadways bus with 27 people on board was going from Almora to Haldwani when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 1,500-deep gorge, they said.

Bhowali Circle Officer Sumit Pandey said the injured are being rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bhimtal. Some of them are in critical condition.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched with the help of locals, he said, adding that 15 ambulances have also arrived from Haldwani.

3 dead, 24 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

Relief and rescue operations are underway with local assistance

It was difficult for the fire department and SDRF teams to pull the bodies and the injured out of the gorge as the dept to which the bus had fallen was 1,500 feet, Pandey said.

They were pulled out of the ditch with the help of ropes, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and instructed the district administration to carry out the relief and rescue operations expeditiously.

This is a developing story. Awaiting more details.