3 expats win Rs 22.62L each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2023 9:18 pm IST
2 Indian expat, Bangladeshi expats win Rs 22.62L each in Big Ticket draw
The winner of the draw Nabil Binu, Aneesh Kumar and Mohammad Hasan Tarek (Photo: Big Ticket)

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian and one Bangladeshi expatriate are among the four winners who bagged the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,62,239) each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners of the draw — Nabil Binu, Aneesh Kumar and Mohammad Hasan Tarek — bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner

39-year-old Nabil Binu, who is a Indian national living in Qatar, works as a systems engineer. He has been purchasing tickets for the past five years with a group of 20 friends.

He plans to use portion of his winnings to go on holiday with his family, who are in India.

Second winner

34-year-old Aneesh Kumar, who hails from Kerala, India and lives in Dubai, works as a consultant in a cyber security company. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past three years with his four colleagues.

Kumar intends to pay the down payment for his dream car BMW.

Third winner

33-year-old Mohammad Hasan Tarek, who is a Bangladeshi national living in Sharjah, UAE, owns a shop for painting and decoration.

He has been participating in the draw with a group of 10 friends for the last seven months. “I will share the prize with my group and invest to grow my business. I would like to express my gratitude to all the organizers of Big Ticket for changing so many lives and helping people turn their dreams into reality,” Mohammad told Big Ticket organizers.

Fourth winner

The final and fourth winner for the week is Charan Deep Singh, who is from India. He purchased his lucky ticket number 085959, on Thursday, August 3, from the Big Ticket website.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during August automatically enter one of the weekly electronic draws, which will see four winners walk away with Dirhams 100,000 each, every week.

Anyone who buys tickets by Thursday, August 31, will stand a chance to win a Dirhams 20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on Sunday, September 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at Big Ticket website or by visiting the shop counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

