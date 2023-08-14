UAE golden visa: Can professionals with salary less Dh 30K apply?

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2023 5:00 pm IST
UAE golden visa: If you dont meet the salary requirement of professionals? Here's how to apply
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: If you are a skilled professional and want to apply for United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa but do not meet the salary requirement, you can still apply for it.

The golden visa is a 10-year residence permit that allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

Golden visa for professionals

Here are the eligibility criteria to apply for a golden visa under this category

  • A valid employment contract in the UAE
  • One must be classified under the first or second occupational level, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classification.
  • A bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • The monthly salary should not be less than Dirhams 30,000.

If you do not meet the salary requirement, you may still be eligible for a golden visa, if you fall under certain categories of professions.

For example, doctors who have a license to practice in the UAE or engineers who have the necessary education and work permits can apply for a golden visa.

Also, you may be eligible for a golden visa if you have demonstrated exceptional achievement in certain fields, such as the arts or humanities.

