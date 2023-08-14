UAE golden visa: Can professionals with salary less Dh 30K apply?

Abu Dhabi: If you are a skilled professional and want to apply for United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa but do not meet the salary requirement, you can still apply for it.
The golden visa is a 10-year residence permit that allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.
Golden visa for professionals
Here are the eligibility criteria to apply for a golden visa under this category
- A valid employment contract in the UAE
- One must be classified under the first or second occupational level, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classification.
- A bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- The monthly salary should not be less than Dirhams 30,000.
If you do not meet the salary requirement, you may still be eligible for a golden visa, if you fall under certain categories of professions.
For example, doctors who have a license to practice in the UAE or engineers who have the necessary education and work permits can apply for a golden visa.
Also, you may be eligible for a golden visa if you have demonstrated exceptional achievement in certain fields, such as the arts or humanities.