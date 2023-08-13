UAE tops list of overseas destinations employing Indian citizens

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks first among the foreign countries employing Indian citizens, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

India’s minister of state for external affairs, V Muralidharan, announced the latest immigration figures at a session of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament, on Saturday, August 12.

Also Read UAE: Indian electrician wins Rs 2 lakh in scratch card game

He revealed that there are 3.554 million Indians currently residing in the country, up from 3.419 million in 2022.

The Gulf countries continues to attract an influx of Indian talent, with a total of 7.93 million living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman alone.

The Indian government has set up Overseas Indian Help Centers in Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur to provide guidance and counseling to Indian workers abroad on all matters so that they can be model expatriates in the countries where they live.