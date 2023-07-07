3 foreign drug peddlers held in Hyderabad with cocaine, MDMA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) sleuths, along with Banjara Hills police, on Friday arrested three foreign nationals and a local resident on charges of peddling drugs. The joint police team also seized several items worth Rs 1 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi, 37, Okeke Chigozie Blessing, 32, Ikem Austin Obaka, 41, all residents of Nigeria. Another accused is Hyderabad resident P Sai Akesh, 25.

According to the police, the foreign drug peddlers were staying in Bangalore. The accused, Agbowo Maxwell was primarily involved in the drug business in Mumbai, and later moved to Banglore.

In Bangalore, Maxwell obtained a fake Nigerian passport and visa under the name Kweku Essuman Kwame. He later rented a house using fake credentials and started peddling drugs.

Maxwell used to target college students. The accused used to provide drugs to customers anonymously after receiving online payments. Maxwell and his friend Mazee expanded the illicit business to Hyderabad after coming in touch with the other accused.

Based on a credible tip-off, the police managed to arrest the accused and seized 100 grams of Cocaine, 300 grams of MDMA, and five mobile phones from their possession.

The police further said that an investigation had been initiated to identify the consumers who purchased drugs from the accused.

Appeal to parents

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police appealed to people not to fall prey to the menace of drugs. They also requested parents to keep a watch on children and contact police on this number (8712671111) to curtail such anti-social activity.