3 foreign drug peddlers held in Hyderabad with cocaine, MDMA

The accused targeted college students in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, say police

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th July 2023 9:00 pm IST
Hyderabad Police present the seized items and the accused before the media on Friday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) sleuths, along with Banjara Hills police, on Friday arrested three foreign nationals and a local resident on charges of peddling drugs. The joint police team also seized several items worth Rs 1 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi, 37, Okeke Chigozie Blessing, 32, Ikem Austin Obaka, 41, all residents of Nigeria. Another accused is Hyderabad resident P Sai Akesh, 25.

According to the police, the foreign drug peddlers were staying in Bangalore. The accused, Agbowo Maxwell was primarily involved in the drug business in Mumbai, and later moved to Banglore.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Biker hit by BMW in Banjara Hills; accused on the run

In Bangalore, Maxwell obtained a fake Nigerian passport and visa under the name Kweku Essuman Kwame. He later rented a house using fake credentials and started peddling drugs.

Maxwell used to target college students. The accused used to provide drugs to customers anonymously after receiving online payments. Maxwell and his friend Mazee expanded the illicit business to Hyderabad after coming in touch with the other accused.

Based on a credible tip-off, the police managed to arrest the accused and seized 100 grams of Cocaine, 300 grams of MDMA, and five mobile phones from their possession.

The police further said that an investigation had been initiated to identify the consumers who purchased drugs from the accused.

Appeal to parents

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police appealed to people not to fall prey to the menace of drugs. They also requested parents to keep a watch on children and contact police on this number (8712671111) to curtail such anti-social activity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th July 2023 9:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button