Murder staged as accident: 3 held in Vanasthalipuram killing

Hyderabad: A woman, along with two others, was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Vanasthalipuram and initially tried to cover it up as an accidental death.

The victim has been identified as Kishan, who was married to Sirisha for the past eight years. They reportedly were facing ongoing marital problems, often engaging in heated arguments. Due to growing tensions, Sirisha had recently moved out and was living separately in Hills Colony.

Sirisha reportedly called Kishan to her residence under the pretext of resolving their issues. Once he arrived, Sirisha, with the assistance of two others, allegedly killed Kishan by hanging him with a scarf.

Initially, the accused claimed that it was an accidental death. However, Kishan’s family filed a complaint led the police to launch a probe.

During interrogation, all three accused confessed to the crime and were subsequently arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing.