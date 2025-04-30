3 held for possession, sale of ganja in Hyderabad

The police seized 24 kilograms of dry ganja and three mobile phones from the accused.

Three accused of possession and selling ganja arrested
Hyderabad: Three individuals were arrested on Tuesday, April 29, for illegal possession of ganja and attempting to sell. The police seized 24 kilograms of dry ganja and three mobile phones from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Omer, Mohd Ghouse Hussain and Mohd Sohail.

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused and registered a case under Section 8(c) read with Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act).

Two other individuals, Sona Jaweed and Faisal, who were also involved in the drug business, are still absconding.

Further investigation is ongoing.

