3 held for stealing ragpicker couple’s infant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three individuals in Shamshabad for allegedly kidnapping a one-month-old infant on Friday, May 31. The rescued baby girl was safely returned to her parents.

According to the reports, the accused have been identified as Dandu Hanumanthu Rao, Dandu Chandana of Mailardevpally, and their associate Bongapati Sawathi from Shamshabad. The accused were reportedly addicted to toddy, and in an attempt to escape their financial troubles, they decided to abduct a child to sell to a childless couple for money.

The infant’s parents, who are ragpickers, had taken shelter under a flyover in Shamshabad. On the night of May 27, they went to sleep under the flyover as usual with their five-year-old daughter and baby girl. Past midnight, they discovered that the infant was missing.

They promptly filed a complaint with the RGI Airport police. A kidnapping case was registered, and an investigation was launched. The police reviewed footage from 22 CCTVs in and around the flyover. In one video, they observed two women and a man running away with a child.

The accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.