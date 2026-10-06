3 Indians injured in attack on commercial vessel in Black Sea

New Delhi: A commercial vessel carrying three Indian nationals was attacked in the Black Sea, during which two foreign nationals died and several crew members were injured.

Initially, the Embassy of India in Romania said it received information that the vessel came under attack and that three Indians were aboard the ship.

“All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members,” the Embassy stated on X in the early hours of Tuesday, India time.

The Embassy said that Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital and confirmed that they are in good health.

“Amb. Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanta County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support,” the Indian Embassy mentioned.

Earlier, the Embassy noted that it was in close contact with relevant authorities to ascertain the details regarding the safety of Indian nationals aboard the vessel.

“We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals), while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members. Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals,” the Embassy posted on X.

India condemns attack on commercial vessel in Black Sea

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, October 6, strongly condemned the attack on MV Royad Mammadov, stating that the injured members were rescued by Romanian authorities.

“We condemn the attack on MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident,” read a statement released by the MEA.

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“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” it added.

Attacks on civilian shipping are unacceptable: EU Chief

Terming attacks on civilian shipping ‘unacceptable’, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that situation in the Black Sea is becoming “increasingly concerning”.

“Commercial ships – and innocent crews – are being targeted, with lives already lost at sea. Today, two commercial vessels were hit in Bulgaria’s economic zone in Black Sea. This comes just one day after a Turkish ship carrying Ukrainian grain was struck and sunk off the Romanian coast,” Von der Leyen stated on X.

“While exact circumstances of these incidents are still being established, the developments are very concerning. Attacks on civilian shipping are unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with our Member States on the Eastern flank,” she added.

Bulgaria sas drones sank one merchant ship, set another on fire

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that drones sank one merchant ship and set another on fire in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria.

At around 3 am (0000 GMT), two merchant ships were attacked with sea and air drones around 70 nautical miles east of the town of Byala in the country’s exclusive economic zone, Radev said at the beginning of a meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian institutions, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This was confirmed by eyewitnesses, Radev said.

The first ship, flying the flag of Togo, has sunk, and so far no people from the first ship have been found, Radev noted.

The second ship was on fire. The 18-member crew managed to evacuate and was rescued. There was one crew member with burns and one with a head injury. A naval ship picked them up to take them to hospital, Radev said.

The remaining 16 people of the second ship were unharmed. Eleven of these crew members were Turkish citizens, and the remaining seven were Indian citizens, he said.