3 men sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Dalit man, injuring his children

Muzaffarnagar: A special SC/ST court here sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a Dalit man and injuring his three children last year, officials said.

Special Judge Smt. Asharani Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each on Rajender Jat, his son Mohit Jat, and Virender.

The court found them guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, government counsel Parvendra Kumar told PTI.

He said that on February 14, 2023, the accused stormed into the house of Sanjiv Balmiki at Rajpur Kala village under Jansath police station, hurled abuses, and opened fire.

Balmiki died on the spot, while his three children suffered bullet injuries. The attack was motivated by an old enmity.