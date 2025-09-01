Rajasthan: 8-yr-old Dalit boy hung upside down for touching water pot

A man was arrested and two others detained for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old Dalit boy and hanging him upside down from a tree for touching a water pot in Bhakharpura village of Rajasthan. The boy’s mother and grandmother were also attacked when they tried to intervene.

The incident took place on August 29 when Narnaram Prajapat and Demaram Prajapat allegedly asked the boy to clean a washroom and collect garbage, according to the police complaint filed by his mother, Puri Devi.

The attack was triggered after the child asked for water and touched a pot, she added.

“They took him to Narnaram’s house, tied him upside down to a tree and kept beating him,” Puri Devi said. She claimed that when she and her mother-in-law tried to intervene, the accused barged into their home and assaulted them.

The assault reportedly ended after a relative began filming the incident on his phone.

Circle officer Sukhram Bishnoi confirmed the violence. “Prima facie investigation and medical examination confirm the boy was brutally beaten and hung upside down. However, the allegation that touching a water pot led to the assault is still under investigation,” he said.

An FIR was filed on August 30, naming three men from the village, Narnaram, Demaram, and Ruparam Prajapat, who have been booked under the relevant sections of BNS.