3 migrant workers from Andhra died in Kuwait fire tragedy: APNRTS

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said three migrant workers from the state died in the recent fire incident in Kuwait.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), which is the nodal agency for NRI and migrant matters said T Lokanandam from Srikakulam district, M Satyanarayana and M Eshwarudu from West Godavari district were identified among the deceased.

These three were identified as per the information shared by the New Delhi-based Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (AP Bhavan) with APNRTS.

“APNRTS has contacted the families, ascertained further information and collected details of the persons who will receive the mortal remains of individual migrants from the airport on behalf of the family,” said the society in a press release.

It is coordinating with AP Bhavan on transporting the mortal remains of the Kuwait fire tragedy victims.

According to APNRTS, the mortal remains are expected to arrive in New Delhi by Friday afternoon and will be dispatched onward to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports for further transit to the hometowns of the victims.