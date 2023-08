Bengaluru: Three people, including a woman, were scalded when the boiler of a steam-based idli making unit of a hotel exploded here on Saturday, police said.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the incident occurred in a hotel at Nagarabavi area around noon. The injured have been identified as Aishwarya (19), Ravi Kumar (20) and Karthik (18).