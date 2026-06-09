Need a break from Hyderabad’s traffic and busy schedules? A solo trip can be the perfect way to recharge, discover new places and enjoy some time with yourself. Whether you love misty hills, peaceful beaches or charming streets, Kodaikanal, Gokarna and Pondicherry offer memorable experiences for every kind of traveller.

Best places for solo travellers in South India

1. Kodaikanal: Escape into the Hills

If cool weather and beautiful landscapes are your idea of a perfect holiday, Kodaikanal should be on your list. Located about 900 km from Hyderabad

How to reach: The hill station can be reached by flight or train to Madurai, followed by a road journey. The total travel time is around 12 to 15 hours.

Solo travellers can spend hours exploring the scenic Kodaikanal Lake, rent a bicycle, or enjoy a peaceful walk along Coaker’s Walk. Other must-visit attractions include Pillar Rocks, Bryant Park, Silver Cascade Falls and the pine forests that have appeared in many films. Adventure lovers can also trek to Dolphin’s Nose for stunning valley views.

Budget : A three-day budget trip can cost between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000, including stay, food and local travel.

2. Gokarna: Where Beaches Meet Serenity

For those who enjoy the sea but want a quieter alternative to Goa, Gokarna is an excellent choice. Situated around 650 km from Hyderabad

How to reach: It can be reached by train, overnight bus or car in about 11 to 13 hours.

The town is famous for its beautiful beaches and relaxed atmosphere. Solo travellers can explore Om Beach, Kudle Beach, Half Moon Beach and Paradise Beach and Yana caves. One of the most popular activities is the beach trek that connects several beaches while offering spectacular views of the Arabian Sea. The historic Murudeshwar & Mahabaleshwar Temple is another major attraction.

Watching the sunset, enjoying fresh seafood and spending time by the waves make Gokarna a favourite among backpackers.

Budget : A three-day trip can cost around Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 8,000.

3. Pondicherry: A Coastal Town with French Charm

Located about 800 km from Hyderabad, Pondicherry combines seaside beauty with European-style architecture.

How to travel: Travellers can reach Chennai by flight or train and continue by road to Pondicherry. The journey usually takes 10 to 13 hours.

The colourful French Quarter is perfect for leisurely walks and photography. Visitors can explore Promenade Beach, Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Paradise Beach and the peaceful township of Auroville. Renting a bicycle or scooter is one of the best ways to discover the town’s hidden corners. Mangrove kayaking,Sea surfing can also be done.

Budget : A three-day trip typically costs between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 12,000, depending on accommodation and activities.

Whether you choose the cool hills of Kodaikanal, the laid-back beaches of Gokarna or the charming streets of Pondicherry, each destination offers a refreshing escape from city life. Sometimes, travelling alone is the best way to discover both a new destination and yourself.