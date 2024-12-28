3 sent to life imprisonment in 2012 Chevella double murder

Hyderabad: A man and his three aides were convicted by the additional district and sessions judge and were sent for rigorous life imprisonment, on Friday, December 27, for murdering his wife and daughter in 2012.

The accused have been identified as Chevella Kumar, his father Chevella Sayanna, Mekala Raju alias Venkatesh, residents of Pudur Mandal, Rangareddy district, and Mailaram Srishailam, Kumar’s uncle, a resident of Aloor village of Chevella Mandal in Rangareddy who died in 2020.

According to the case, Chevella Kumar, along with the co-accused killed his wife Alivelu and their daughter Deeksha on May 9 2012, after he suspected her of infidelity.

Also Read Man held for abetment to suicide of teenager in Hyderabad

According to the chargesheet, the accused men brought the victims to the outskirts of the town, where they slit the throat of the woman, Alivelu, and later burnt her body after pouring petrol, and threw the girl, Deeksha’s body, into the flames in a ‘heinous manner’.

The police had filed the chargesheet on April 25, 2013 and the trial commenced in 2014.

In the trial, the court examined as many as 31 witnesses, and based on their testimonies and evidence, found them guilty. In addition to the imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 40,000 each, and a total penalty of Rs 1,20,000 to be paid to victim as compensation.